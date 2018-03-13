Logistics company Tigers opens temperature-controlled facility at DFW

Hong Kong-based logistics company Tigers has opened a new temperature-controlled facility at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). The 86,000 square foot facility is intended to accommodate perishable goods like health supplements and cosmetics products.

The company is known for its various virtual warehousing products, one of which being an integration management tool, “SmartHub: Connect,” which connects customers’ order management systems to the company’s software tool, allowing for real-time order processing; another being “eShop,” a platform that the company claims will enable customers to more easily enter the e-commerce market.

The new branch offers international freight forwarding, customs brokerage and fulfillment services for industries across North America. Tigers currently operates 16 offices in the US and is planning further expansion looking into 2018.

