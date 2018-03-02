  • twitter
Logistics firm Aeronet opens new facility at EWR

  • Nina Chamlou
  • March 2, 2018
Logistics services company Aeronet Worldwide opened a new station at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). The station will serve as a gateway and warehousing facility for domestic and international ocean freight, airfreight, and ground transport, offering expedited services, “specialized White Glove services,” and will serve as a venue for industry trades shows.

In recent years, the company expanded its Chicago (ORD) facility and plans to do the same to its Los Angeles and Dallas Fort-Worth locations, as well. Its newest facility’s proximity to the major northeast US economic region primes the company for business with newly acquired trans-Atlantic clients.

Operations will be overseen by general manager Neil Dale, and the head of import operations, Tracy Ball, and head of export operations, Gina Monteforte.

