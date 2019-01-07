Logistics startups to compete in Cargo Facts EMEA DEMOvation Challenge

Does your startup have what it takes to compete at the 2019 DEMOvation Challenge? The challenge, which will take place on Feb. 5 at the premiere Cargo Facts EMEA in Frankfurt, will offer unique demonstrations of innovative aviation and logistics technology in front of an engaged and enthusiastic audience of industry professionals.

The winner of the challenge will receive an advertising package on cargofacts.com, as well as an acceleration program from HANGAR, our official Accelerator Partner, worth up to US$100,000. The program includes consulting services, certification, access to HANGAR infrastructure in Israel, and much more.

Startups will be handpicked by Cargo Facts and Air Cargo World editorial staff and HANGAR’s team. To be considered, please fill out this form today.

