Lufthansa adjusts China freighter schedules due to coronavirus

Like many carriers adjusting schedules in reaction to the outbreak of the new coronavirus, Lufthansa Cargo announced today that its freighter aircraft will operate according to a special schedule to and from the Chinese mainland next week.

Lufthansa Cargo will fly several frequencies connecting Frankfurt (FRA) and Shanghai Pudong (PVG) via Novosibirsk (OVB) onboard its 777F. The flights are as follows, with all times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC):

LH8400 / 2 February 2020 (777F)

FRA 10:55 – PVG 23:20 (via OVB)

LH8401 / 3 February 2020 (777F)

PVG 01:35 – FRA 14:55 (via OVB)

LH8404 / 3 February 2020 (777F)

FRA 05:30 – PVG 17:55 (via OVB)

LH8405 / 3 February 2020 (777F)

PVG 20:35 – FRA 09:55+1 (via OVB)

LH8404 / 5 February 2020 (777F)

FRA 05:30 – PVG 17:55 (via OVB)

LH8405 / 5 February 2020 (777F)

PVG 20:35 – FRA 09:55+1 (via OVB)

Further flights are under review and are expected to be published Feb. 4. Lufthansa Cargo will also not accept live animals (AVI) for carriage on routes to and from mainland China until further notice.

The news follows the Jan. 29 decision by Lufthansa Group’s passenger airlines to suspend flights to and from mainland China until Feb. 9. Therefore, belly capacities on these flights will also not be available for cargo.

While both Lufthansa’s freighter and passenger flight schedules to mainland China have been adjusted, its flights to and from Hong Kong (HKG) will continue to operate as scheduled.

