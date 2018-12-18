Lufthansa Cargo launches its own dangerous goods app

This week, Lufthansa Cargo deepened its foray into the digitalization of its operations with the launch of a dangerous goods declarations (DGD) app, DGD.online, which will serve as a platform for shippers of dangerous goods to perform the traditionally paper-based process via a time-saving app.

DGD.online is not the carrier’s first foray into the digitalization of this particular process. In September, IATA launched its own digital DGD service, INFr8, of which Lufthansa became the first user. With the release of its own DGD.online platform, the carrier said it is the “first cargo airline” to offer such a service.

Corresponding members of the supply chain, such as forwarders and other logistics providers, can also be integrated into the process. “With DGD.online, we are further expanding our digital offering and striving to make it as easy as possible for our customers and partners to use electronic services,” said Boris Hueske, Lufthansa Cargo’s head of digital transformation.

Lufthansa Cargo has been active in its efforts toward the digitalization of processes over 2018. In March, it announced a change in policy to charge an extra €12 processing fee per transaction for customers that do not opt for its electronic air waybill option. Earlier this month, it acquired a minority share of its tech partner, software-as-a-service company cargo.one, which it has been working with to offer forwarders electronic capacity booking.

“In this way, we can all leverage the potential that digitization has to offer and make air cargo handling even faster and more efficient in the future,” Hueske said.

