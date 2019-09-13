Lufthansa Cargo posts blacklist following dangerous goods ‘incident’ at Hong Kong

Lufthansa Cargo’s blacklisting of three companies on Sept. 6, 2019, following an “incident” at Hong Kong Airport (HKG) is a stark reminder to the air cargo industry of the precautions necessary for shipping dangerous goods.

While the Germany-based carrier declined to elaborate on the incident, the first company embargoed was Chinese vape manufacturer Shenzhen AbuFan Technology. Vapes contain lithium ion batteries, which are highly regulated across the broader air cargo industry and must be properly handled.

The two other companies embargoed include Asian forwarders China Freight and Flexport Asia.

The embargo is limited to the SAR Hong Kong branches of the three companies as Lufthansa Cargo investigates the incident and implements effective countermeasures.

“We’re working closely with Lufthansa on their investigation and making good progress,” said Flexport Asia. “In this brief window of time we can offer clients alternative options for their air shipments originating from HKG so the impact has been little to none.”

The embargo is anticipated to be lifted Monday, Sept. 16, according to Lufthansa Cargo.

Like This Post