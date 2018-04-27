  • twitter
Latest News

Lufthansa Group leads European carriers in Q1 traffic growth

The Lufthansa Group released solid results for the first quarter of 2018, reporting cargo traffic up 4.9 percent year-over-year to 2.14 billion revenue tonne kilometers. This is down from last year’s first-quarter growth of 6.3 percent, but very much in line with worldwide trends, and a much better result than its big European competitors Air-France-KLM and IAG, which both saw cargo traffic decline in the quarter. (Our sister publications Cargo Facts published a more in-depth analysis on March figures.)

Impressively, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) nearly doubled, up to EUR €32million from the same period last year. Capacity was increased by about 6 percent, leading to a slight decline in cargo load factor to 69.6 percent.

Lufthansa Cargo’s urgent-logistics subsidiary, time:matters, is also doing very well. This week it reported an increase in revenue of 55 percent to €108 million for the full year 2017, which the company attributed to strong demand from the automotive and semiconductor/high-tech sectors.

 

