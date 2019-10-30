Lufthansa Group renews five-airline handling contract with Menzies Aviation at LHR 

Lufthansa Group has renewed its contract with Menzies Aviation, under which the ground handler will provide services to five airlines at London Heathrow Airport (LHR). Menzies said this group contract is its largest contract at LHR.

The agreement outlines Menzies Aviation will provide delivery of passenger and ramp services for Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings. Menzies will also provide airside trucking services for Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa and Brussels Airlines. In total, Menzies anticipates it will service 48 flights per day for the group.

The group contract between Lufthansa Group and Menzies Aviation comes into effect 1 November 2019, and will last three and a half years.

The move continues Menzies Aviation’s recent expansion of operations at U.K. airports beyond LHR, including Glasgow (GLA), Edinburgh (EDI) and London Gatwick (LGW).

