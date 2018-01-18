Lufthansa Technik launching digital warehouse program

In a move to get on board with the internet of things (IoT), Lufthansa Technik AG subsidiary Lufthansa Technik Logistik Services (LTLS) is launching a program to digitalize its warehousing operations with a digital warehouse pilot destined for Munich Airport (MUC).

One strategy the company has adopted in its digitalization approach is the decision to work with specific technology startups developing technology that automates or digitalizes warehouse operations. Two such technologies LTLS is adopting include Proglobe’s “smart data glove” (pictured above) and an automated guided vehicle from Agilox.

“We are currently testing and starting to implement digital assistance systems, localization technologies and driverless transport systems in selected areas of activity,” said Harald Kolbe, head of digital innovation at LTLS.

While the program is launching in Munich thanks to the airport’s growth – MUC saw 7.1 percent growth in airfreight and air mail volumes from 2016 to 2017 – its connectivity to local infrastructure and the availability of new aircraft types stationed there, LTLS also intends to implement technological advancements at locations in Frankfurt and Hamburg. Ultimately, the company aims to digitalize processes at all its locations.

Like This Post

Bookmark