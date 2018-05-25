MAB Kargo charters oil-and-gas equipment to Malaysia

Yesterday, MAB Kargo, cargo subsidiary of Malaysian Airlines, chartered 72 tonnes of cargo for an oil-and-gas company under Azerbaijani-based partner airline Silkway West’s call sign. Flight 7L9203 took off in Leipzig(LEJ), paused in Baku(GYD) and reached its final destination in Bintulu Airport (BTU) in Malaysia.

“The oil-and-gas industry’s charters have always been very challenging and more often than not, present logistical intricacies,” said Amiroel Shazrie Yussof, general manager of sales and marketing at MAB Kargo. “In this case, we had to prep a small airport to receive a big aircraft.”

The carrier brought in a ground-support team with equipment from neighboring airports in Kuching and Miri to assist with the unloading of the 747-400F at BTU.

As we witness energy prices begin to climb again, there will likely be higher demand for services from carriers like MAB Kargo that specialize in moving gas and oil exploration equipment. “Today, charter flights are a key revenue generator for MAB Kargo,” Yussof said.

