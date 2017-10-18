MAG: Airfreight is vital for post-Brexit Britain

United Kingdom-based Manchester Airports Group (MAG), which owns and operates London Stansted, Manchester, East Midlands and Bournemouth airports, highlighted the importance of airfreight as a major focus of the U.K. government’s new aviation strategy after the country leaves the European Union.

MAG is calling for the government to make investments in road and rail infrastructure to support airport operations, including near the group’s East Midlands Airport, the second largest cargo hub in the U.K. after Heathrow. By calling for the government to take steps to infrastructure, such as improving the Stansted Express allowing faster rail access to London from London Stansted, MAG said the airport would attract more long-haul routes and increase transport of high-tech and life sciences freight.

“The Government can now provide a strong boost to the U.K. economy by making the best possible use of existing capacity at airports like Manchester and Stansted over the next 10 to 15 years,” said MAG corporate affairs director Tim Hawkins.

