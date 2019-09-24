Magma Aviation to begin new 747F service between Rwanda and Belgium

United Kingdom-based Magma Aviation, which manages widebody freighter operations primarily to Africa and North America, is launching a new 747 freighter service between its base at Liège Airport (LGG) in Belgium to Rwanda’s Kigali Airport (KGL).

The weekly service will begin on Oct. 2, according to a notice from GSA International Airline Partners B.V. According to our sister publication Cargo Facts, four 747 freighters are currently operated for Magma by Air Atlanta Icelandic.

Magma operates charter and weekly scheduled freighter services into Africa and North America. Destinations include Bangui M’Poko International Airport (BGF) in the Central African Republic, Maya-Maya Airport (BZV), N’djili Airport (FIH) and Antonio-Agostinho-Neto International Airport (PNR) in the Congo, Cotonou Cadjehoun Airport (COO) in Benin, Douala International Airport (DLA) and Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport (NSI) in Cameroon, Lomé-Tokoin Airport (LFW) in Togo, and Greenville–Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) in South Carolina.

