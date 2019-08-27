Menzies Aviation extends ground handling license at Caribbean airport

Today, Menzies Aviation announced the extension of its ground handling license at Princess Julianna International Airport (SXM), located on the Caribbean side of Saint Maarten. The five–year extension of the license enables Menzies Aviation, which has been operating at SXM since 2001, to conduct ground handling operations at the airport to December 2026.

The license represents more than 7,700 aircraft turns per annum for multiple airlines operating out of SXM, according to Menzies Aviation. The ground handler also said it recently invested in new equipment and vehicles at its Saint Maarten station but did not provide any further details.

