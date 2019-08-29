Mercado Libre and Azul Cargo Express partner to expand 24-hour deliveries in Brazil

Today, Azul Cargo Express announced a new partnership with Argentine e-tailer Mercardo Libre. As part of the agreement, Mercado Libre will utilize Azul’s air network exclusively in Brazil, to facilitate 24-hour e-commerce deliveries throughout the country.

Although the two companies just started working together earlier this year, business from Mercado Libre already accounts for 10% of the carrier’s cargo revenues, according to Izabel Reis, director, Azul Cargo Express. Now that the proof-of-concept has evolved into a formal partnership, Azul Cargo Express will become the online merchant’s preferential air service provider in Brazil. Azul, in turn, will make bellyhold space available on the passenger flights it operates to 104 cities throughout Brazil.

Azul sees great potential in the ability of e-commerce to drive airfreight growth in Brazil because of the country’s challenging continental dimensions. Since last year, the carrier’s cargo revenues related to e-commerce are up 300% year-over-year, according to a statement from Azul.

See also: JetBlue launches cargo operations

“To our customers, this partnership means faster deliveries through Mercado Libre’s and Azul’s extensive network, covering the entire country with almost 900 daily flights. With Azul, we expect to significantly increase both the number and speed of deliveries,” said Leandro Bassoi, VP of Mercado Libre’s Latin America shipping unit.

Year-to-date, Azul’s cargo revenues are up 44% year-over-year compared to the first half of 2019. Last year, the carrier also added dedicated freighter capacity with the addition of two 737 freighters to its fleet.

Like This Post