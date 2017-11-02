MIA debuts web-based cargo flight tracker

Soon shippers, freight forwarders and anyone else with skin in the air cargo game will be able to view real-time flight information for airfreight moving through Miami International Airport (MIA), as the Miami-Dave Aviation Department launches its MIA Cargo Flight Tracker.

The web-based tracker is the first of its kind from an airport based in the United States, and will be unveiled today at the Air Cargo Americas and SeaCargo Americas 2017 exhibition in Miami.

MIA estimates that inbound and outbound freight at the airport has an annual commercial value of US$57.3 billion, making up 92 percent of Florida’s total air-trade market and 40 percent of the overall air- and sea-trade value for the state.

The new cargo flight tracker is expected to save the local cargo industry time and fuel costs when coordinating shipments at the airport.

