Midwest storm causes more flight disruptions at FedEx

More winter storms across the U.S. Midwest are causing ongoing disruptions at FedEx Express’s Memphis Airport hub and elsewhere across its network. The integrator said that last night’s storms caused flight and sortation disruptions at the Memphis and Indianapolis hubs last night due to severe winter weather.

“Potential delays are possible for package deliveries across the U.S. with a delivery commitment of Jan. 16, 2018,” FedEx said in its most recent service alert. “Please continue to check fedex.com for updates.”

Memphis Airport said that crews had worked through the night to keep runways clear and that, with runways currently open, “no major delays have been reported at this point.” However, hundreds of flights were preemptively cancelled in the lead-up to the storm.

Like This Post

Bookmark