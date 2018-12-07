MNG Airlines expands freighter services between CGN, JFK

Today, Turkey-based MNG Airlines began the operation of its twice-weekly freighter service linking Cologne Bonn Airport (CGN) in Germany and John F. Kennedy International (JFK) in New York.

The new flight is an expansion of the carrier’s routes flown from CGN, which currently include flights to Istanbul Atatürk Airport (IST) on behalf of Air France, and Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport (TLV) for its own operations.

MNG also operates freighter flights to CGN from Leipzig/Halle Airport (LEJ) and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), in addition to IST and TLV.

