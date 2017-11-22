MNX Global Logistics acquires Melbourne-based Logical Freight Solutions

Responding to growing demand for healthcare-oriented logistics, MNX Global Logistics has acquired Logical Freight Solutions (LFS), a Melbourne-based logistics solutions provider that specializes in healthcare logistics. “This is our biggest acquisition to date,” said Ken Ying, MNX Global’s global director of marketing. Ying told Air Cargo World the deal would increase healthcare’s share of the company’s operations to 60 percent.

LFS specializes in life science, agricultural biotech, diagnostics, therapeutics, medical devices, microbiology, genomics, chemicals, radiopharmaceuticals, instruments and spare parts.

The acquisition also broadens MNX Global’s footprint in the Australasian market, with LFS locations in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the United States.

“The pace of growth in patient-centric medicine, with its strict requirements for temperature-controlled transportation and time-definite delivery, underscores the role that specialty time-critical logistics providers will continue to play in the life sciences and healthcare industries,” said MNX CEO Paul J. Martins. He noted that, henceforth, customers would have access to an expanded suite of logistics services, tailored specifically for the healthcare, life sciences and medical device industries.

LFS CEO Steve Cheetham added that Logical Freight Solutions had built up an infrastructure and specialized expertise that provided its customers with what he called, “true door-to-door service, from internal supplier to end-user.” Cheetham added that joining MNX “increased the forwarder’s geographical reach.”

