MRB launches agreement to attract large cargo companies, eyes Amazon

Today, the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport (MRB) announced that it is working with two Florida-based firms, 6-A Aviation, Inc. and XL Holdings, Inc., to attract new air cargo companies to the area. While the airport has housed military air cargo operations for over 50 years, it now hopes to attract large commercial air cargo operators, such as Amazon, to lease available space at the airport.

Presenting itself as an alternative to airports in the metro area of Washington, D.C., MRB is a single-runway, foreign trade zone airport, with 100 acres of industrial park land available for potential sale or leasing. The airport has over 15 acres for aircraft parking, 22 acres available for corporate buildings, and close access to multi-modal forms of transport. Proctor & Gamble is currently building facilities one mile away from the airport, and Amazon has a fulfillment center 10 miles south of the airport on the state border. Amazon’s new D.C. headquarters will also be located less than 100 miles from the airport.

The 12-month agreement follows the publishing of MRB’s strategic plan in May 2018, and successful acquisition of a US$30,000 grant from the United States Department of Rural Business Development in December 2017, which the airport matched with $10,000. Under the agreement, which is extendable up to 60 months, a marketing team will be formed to gauge interest and contact potential clients, subsequent to which, MRB hopes it will find a company to run operations at the airport. If successful, 6-A and XL Holdings, as well as the companies’ development team partners, will design, construct, outfit and manage facilities at the airport for that company.

