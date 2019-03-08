Nallian to launch pharma track-and-trace app

Next week, Belgium-based IT company Nallian is launching a new track-and-trace platform that it calls the “Global Pharma Tracker,” during IATA’s upcoming World Cargo Symposium (WCS) in Singapore, where it will present the new offering and share details of its early adopter program.

“Users of the Global Pharma Tracker will leverage the benefits manifold: internally, within their local community, across validated pharma corridors and ultimately across the global network,” said Jean Verheyen, CEO of Nallian.

The pharma-specific service aims to reduce and prevent the instances of supply-chain incursions associated with highly temperature-sensitive cargo by maximizing visibility and transparency.

At present, Nallian has completed a successful proof-of-concept and pilot phase, in collaboration with Pharma.Aero – a group centered around upholding pharma shipping standards – including pharma shippers, handlers, airport authorities, forwarders and carriers, including Johnson & Johnson, Brussels Airlines, Changi Airport and DHL Global Forwarding. Now, the service will be opened to other industry members.

