Nallian’s Verheyen, Kenya Airways’ Musola, join Cargo Facts EMEA speaker faculty

Jean Verheyen, founder and CEO of Nallian, the world’s first open data-sharing platform for business collaboration, and Peter Musola, the general manager of Kenya Airways Cargo, have both joined the speaker faculty of Cargo Facts EMEA 2019, to be held by Air Cargo World’s sister publication, Cargo Facts, to be held in at the Westin Grand Frankfurt, Feb. 4-6.

Verheyen, formerly with Descartes Systems Group and Xerox, will speak on the panel called “Breaking Barriers to Airfreight Through Global Collaboration.” He started Nallian to help supply-chain stakeholders align cross-company processes by sharing and re-using secured data across multiple apps. Reference implementations of the Nallian service include, amongst others, BRUcloud at Brussels Airport.

Meanwhile, Kenya Airways’ Musola will join the “Innovations in E-Commerce Logistics” panel on Feb. 6, which will discuss how the carrier has evolved to meet the needs of e-commerce with high-speed air cargo.

Musola, who is responsible for overseeing all aspects of Kenya Airways Cargo’s commercial operations, will also discuss how Kenya’s own digital currency, the “M-Pesa,” is facilitating both local and cross-border e-commerce in Kenya, and how KQ Cargo is adapting to leverage new e-commerce opportunities.

Musola and Verheyen join an esteemed speaker faculty, which include Henrik Ambak, senior vice president of cargo operations worldwide for Emirates SkyCargo; Robert Van de Weg, vice president of sales and marketing for Volga-Dnepr Group; Hugh Flynn, CEO of ASL Aviation Group; Fredrik Groth, CEO of West Atlantic AB; Wolfgang Meier, president and CEO of Silk Way West Airlines; and many more.

To register, or for more information, visit cargofactsemea.com.

