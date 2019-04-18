NASA launches ‘time-critical’ cargo to ISS in latest record-setting Antares launch

Over the last 20 years, many unmanned cargo capsules have been launched to the International Space Station in low-earth orbit, but this maybe the first “express” launch, using Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket.

When the Cygnus cargo spacecraft lifted off yesterday afternoon, from NASA’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on the Virginia coast, it contained materials that were included as part of Northrup Grumman’s new “late load” time-critical service that allows crews to add goods within 24 hours of the planned launch, similar to the time-critical services often offered by air carriers – only with much less flexibility, given the complexity of every launch sequence.

“This launch marks a new innovative capability for Antares and Cygnus, which enables a 24-hour late load of critical cargo,” said Scott Lehr, vice president and general manager of flight systems for Northrop Grumman. “We are proud to partner with NASA to provide more commercial capabilities supporting their missions. Congratulations to the entire team on an excellent launch.”

The late-load capability provides NASA the opportunity to launch time-sensitive research experiments. For this launch, the 11th to go to the ISS for the Antares medium-class rocket, crews were able to increase the vital cargo carried aboard Cygnus to approximately 3,450 kilograms, a record-high shipment for the rocket.

Following an approximate nine-minute ascent, the Cygnus spacecraft was successfully deployed into orbit.

Check out this NASA video of the launch to see just how fast cargo can really move:

