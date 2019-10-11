Network Airline Management extends ops at Liege Airport 

Network Airline Management (NAM) and Liège Airport (LGG) have inked a deal extending NAM’s freighter operations at the airport for three more years. According to a joint statement from the airport and NAM, cargo levels across all sectors at LGG have “strongly increased” since NAM moved their operations to the airport in 2014.

During its time at LGG, NAM has expanded its operations to include a minimum of 12 weekly widebody freighter flights into Africa, in addition to its global charter flights. LGG, meanwhile, supports operations like this with its 24/7 slot availability for widebody freighters, as well as dedicated infrastructure for carriers requiring “more than just belly-hold capacity.”

“We have been able to grow our business over the last five years with the support of Liège Airport with their dedicated cargo infrastructure, [and] we fully expect to continue developing and growing the business even further,” said Malcolm Higginson, operations director of Network Airline Management, in the statement. “Liège is ideally located as NAM’s European hub and offers the advantage of ease of access with a large road feeder service, as well as good widebody freighter connectivity into Asia and North America. This allows NAM to focus on the African continent utilizing more than 30 years expertise, and still being able to cater for the ever increasing global opportunities.”

