New deltacargo.com rolls out end-to-end tracking for shippers

Delta Cargo launched its re-designed website, deltacargo.com, bolstering its one-stop-shop shipping alternative to conventional freight forwarding.

“This new website provides complete end-to-end digital booking, acceptance and tracking, 24/7, on laptops and mobile devices anywhere in the globe,” said Shawn Cole, Delta’s vice president for cargo.

Customers can submit electronic air waybills for free on the website, which Delta Cargo said eliminates air waybill preparation fees, saves time and improves the customer experience.

New features include guided booking paths for a step-by-step approach for novices, or an advanced booking path tailored to experienced users, plus booking flexibility on multiple flights. The website also features expedited known shipper review with “industry-first integration with TSA’s Known Shipper system.”

Delta Cargo said that GPS tracking can be added to any shipment during the booking process and viewed in real-time. Historical GPS data can also be viewed throughout each shipment’s lifecycle.

