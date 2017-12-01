New DHL Global Forwarding platform simplifies global airfreight for shippers

With so many new, tech-savvy forwarders setting up online, real-time booking systems for air cargo, it was only a matter of time before the big integrators got into the act. The latest is the launch of DHL Global Forwarding’s (DHL-GF) Online Freight Quotation & Booking, allowing shippers to quote and book shipments online for all commonly used pre-paid and collect trade terms from a computer or any mobile device.

The new DHL-GF portal is available in more than 40 countries, covering most key trade lanes and point pairs. The quotation and booking service provides shipment tracking and creates customized shipment reports.

“International shipping doesn’t need to be a complex task,” explained Angelos Orfanos, global head of marketing and sales at DHL-GF. “From searching for the right supplier through to getting a competitive price, this should be easily available online.”

The quotation and booking service provides an immediate price for general cargo up to 2,000 kilograms per shipment, and offers two speeds of service through DHL’s Air Connect and Air Economy products.

