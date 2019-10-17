Latest News

New freighter ahead with launch of 777 conversion program

Caryn Livingston

Aviation leasing and finance company GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) is partnering with MRO Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to launch a new program to convert 777-300 aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration.

Our sister publication Cargo Facts reported the launch of the new program yesterday. The companies told Cargo Facts that GECAS not only provided the launch order for the program – an order to convert up to thirty of its 777-300s – but will also co-fund development of the new converted freighter and provide the conformity aircraft for the project.

Redelivery of the first 15 converted 777 freighters is expected between late 2022 and 2025. For more information on the new program, check out the article from Cargo Facts Senior Editor Charles Kauffman.

GECAS and IAI partner to launch 777P2F program

Caryn Livingston is Editor of the monthly magazine Air Cargo World and Deputy Editor of the company’s monthly newsletter, Cargo Facts, and its weekly e-mail publication Cargo Facts Update. Prior to joining Cargo Facts in 2017, Caryn worked as a journalist in Houston covering the oil and gas industry. She holds a BA in English from the University of Tulsa and an MA in Literature from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

