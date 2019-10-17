New freighter ahead with launch of 777 conversion program

Aviation leasing and finance company GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) is partnering with MRO Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to launch a new program to convert 777-300 aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration.

Our sister publication Cargo Facts reported the launch of the new program yesterday. The companies told Cargo Facts that GECAS not only provided the launch order for the program – an order to convert up to thirty of its 777-300s – but will also co-fund development of the new converted freighter and provide the conformity aircraft for the project.

Redelivery of the first 15 converted 777 freighters is expected between late 2022 and 2025. For more information on the new program, check out the article from Cargo Facts Senior Editor Charles Kauffman.

