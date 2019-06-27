New LATAM Cargo service connects Copenhagen and Latin America

Today, LATAM Cargo announced the launch of a new freighter service between Copenhagen and Latin America. According to the carrier, it is also the first airline to offer direct service between Scandinavia and South America.

LATAM Cargo will operate an initial weekly service with a 767-300F, connecting Copenhagen (CPH)-Viracopos (VCP)-Montevideo (MVD)-Santiago (SCL)-Quito (UIO) before returning to CPH via Miami (MIA)-Brussels (BRU). The carrier said in today’s press release that the service is expected to carry between 20 and 25 tonnes of cargo per flight. The service will also reduce transit time for cargo – that may otherwise have been transported between destinations via ground transport – to Latin America by up to 48 hours, according to LATAM Cargo.

“Adding a direct link is not only important to the handling and shipping of pharmaceutical products, it is equally important to the food ingredients industry and automotive parts industry which also requires stringent and efficient transportation,” said Copenhagen Airports Air Cargo Specialist Kaspar Andreas Nissen.

The route addition continues LATAM’s expansion of its global network over the past year, including new routes between SCL-Chicago (ORD) and Bogata (BOG)-Huntsville (HSV).

1

- Reader Likes This Post