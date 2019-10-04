Latest News
New Mexican airport pursues cargo with $9m renovation plan 

Chelsea Toczauer

New Mexico’s Dona Ana County International Jetport (FAA: DNA) has joined the ranks of small airports aiming to attract cargo carriers to their tarmac. The New Mexican airport recently announced it will implement US$9 million in renovations on its runway to support the effort.  Dona Ana Airport’s plans to use the $9 million to upgrade the weight capacity […]

Saudia Cargo adds Liège Airport to network 

On WednesdaySaudia Cargo announced the addition of Liège Airport (LGG) as a destination in its network, as well as several new flights to and from the airport. 

Saudia Cargo has launched four flights into LGG From Jeddah (JED) for a total of five weekly frequencies that will be flown by and 747F aircraft. 

The two 777 flights will continue on from LGG to New York (JFK) for a thriceweekly service. Meanwhile, the other two 747 flights will depart LGG and fly to Dammam (DMM) and Riyadh (RUH). The LGG-DMM route will be flown once weekly, while the LGG-RUH flight will fly twice weekly.  

Beyond this announcement, the carrier also recently renewed and expanded its contracts with Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) in Europe and North America. These moves are likely intended to serve anticipated growth in volumes as the industry enters its traditional peak season. 

