New service from Cargolux, Nippon Cargo takes off

Today, Cargolux operated its first 747-8 freighter service from Luxembourg Airport (LUX) to Tokyo’s Narita International Airport (NRT), putting its new deal with Nippon Cargo Airlines (NCA) into action.

The weekly flight will depart from LUX every Tuesday evening and arrive in NRT on Wednesday at 16:25 Japan Standard Time, and return to LUX every Thursday at by 06:15 Central European Time.

The new cooperation is an expansion of the carriers’ existing relationship, which has been ongoing since 1985. The carriers’ code-sharing and space-swapping agreement, which was expanded further in the fall of 2017, allows them access each other’s capacity on certain flights between Europe and Japan.

Richard Forson, CEO of Cargolux, said today at the ceremony hosted today at NRT, “Japan has long played an important role in Cargolux’s Far East network, and we are looking forward to supporting Japan’s trade lanes to and from Europe.”

