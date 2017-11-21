New SF Express verification service tackles China’s widespread counterfeiting

Chinese logistics service provider SF Express has launched its “SF Certified International Shipping” (SF CIS) verification service, featuring visual branding that verifies that packages are being handled by SF Express, from their origin overseas to the end recipient in China.

Launched in response to China’s lax intellectual property standards and widespread counterfeiting, David William Adams, CEO of SF Express International Business Unit, explained that, “proving their products are actually shipping from overseas is a common challenge for these overseas sellers.”

Chinese consumers are willing to pay a premium for imports, but that same demand has spurred counterfeiters to go the extra mile, making it hard for retailers to prove the authenticity of their products. As a major importer in the e-commerce sector, SF Express hopes to leverage its reputation, and end-to-end control of the transport chain, to bolster sales for its customers.

Adams said that SF Express’ new offering was, “providing a visual stamp certifying these cross-border shipments originated in overseas countries, which raises confidence among online shoppers in China.”

The SF CIS stamp also appears on e-air-waybills, which can provide real-time tracking and international end-to-end visibility of the package. The service is currently available from 13 countries, across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

SF Express said that Chinese shoppers valued full track-and-trace transparency on their cross-border purchases. “With the CIS stamp, overseas merchants will be able to leverage SF’s brand value and trust to increase confidence among their customers, as well as suppliers and fellow merchants.”

