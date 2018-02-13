Nippon, SIA Cargo implement codeshare deal

Japan-based Nippon Cargo Airlines (NCA) and Singapore Airlines Cargo (SIA Cargo) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand their current block-space agreement with cargo codeshare agreements on routes between Tokyo and Singapore.

The new codeshare routes will commence from April 1, assuming the deal receives approval from regulators. NCA operates six scheduled cargo flights per week to Singapore’s Changi Airport (SIN) from Tokyo Narita International Airport (NRT) aboard 747 freighters, while SIA Cargo operates two flights daily between NRT and SIN, and three flights daily to Haneda Airport (HND) in Tokyo.

NCA has looked to significantly expand its partnerships with other airlines recently on flights between Tokyo and other hubs. Late last November, NCA entered a similar codeshare agreement with Luxembourg-based Cargolux.

Though the carriers did not specify subsequent phases of the partnership, comments from company leadership suggested that the codeshare agreement between Tokyo and Singapore is only the first growth stage expected with the MoU.

“NCA has maintained a continual presence in Singapore for over three decades,” said NCA president and CEO Fukashi Sakamo. SIA Cargo president Chin Yau Seng added, “Our planned codeshare services between Tokyo and Singapore represent an important first step in building a strategic partnership between our companies.”

Those interested in learning more about Asian cargo gateways are invited to join us in Shanghai at the Mandarin Oriental Pudong 23-25 April for Cargo Facts Asia, where a panel will be dedicated to the topic. To check out this year’s agenda, or to register, visit www.cargofactsasia.com

Like This Post

Bookmark