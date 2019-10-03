On Air with Air Cargo World: Key trends in North American cargo facility development

The real estate arm of U.S.-based Aviation Facilities Company Management (AFCO) secured upwards of $36 million in financing for a new air cargo facility at Baltimore International Airport (BWI). The entire project will include construction of a 200,000-square-foot air cargo facility and a 450,000-square-foot aircraft parking apron, both set to be completed this month.

In this inaugural episode of On Air with Air Cargo World, we sit down with Chuck Stipancic, President & CEO, AFCO, to discuss some of the key trends in the development of air cargo facilities in North America that aim to meet future demand in e-commerce and emerging markets.

Listen to the full podcast with Stipancic here:

