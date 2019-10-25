On Air with Air Cargo World: Mercury Air Cargo combats LAX congestion with digitalization 

Mercury Air Cargo began implementing cargo communication and payment platform CargoSprint’s SprintPass at its Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) facilities at the beginning of this month. The move is intended to decrease waiting times for freight forwarders picking up import shipments and support the flow of cargo through facilities as LAX faces continued congestion issues.

In this episode of On Air with Air Cargo World, we sit down with John Peery, President & COO, Mercury Air Cargo, to discuss how the handler is working with CargoSprint CEO Joshua Wolf to digitalize Mercury Air Cargo’s ops in an effort to combat congestion at LAX. The implementation efforts come amid the airport’s recent decision to delay construction of its new Century Cargo Complex terminal by two years.

Listen to the full podcast with Peery here:

