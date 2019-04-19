ONT keeps head above water with Q1 2019 cargo volumes

California’s Ontario Airport (ONT) reported its volumes for Q1 2019, which, true to overall cargo trends, were lackluster, showing the airport only marginally increasing its cargo volumes compared to the same period last year.

ONT managed to increase its freight volume from about 163,200 to 165,000 tonnes – by just over 1%. A 3% decrease in volume from mail pulled the average (of mail and freight) down slightly over the quarter.

However, the marginal growth was attributable only to the months of January and February. The month of March, specifically, showed a decline – total air cargo dropping by about 0.2%, compared to March of 2018.

The airport is a hub for Amazon Air, Kalitta Air and Asia Pacific Airlines, as well as integrators such as FedEx Express and UPS, which account for much of the cargo handle at the airport. ONT is also gearing up for Delta Airlines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines to add new passenger services to the airport this spring.

