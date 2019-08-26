Panalpina, DSV merger compels major cuts in former leadership

Today, Panalpina announced changes in its leadership structure following its merger with DSV. These changes include the elimination of the positions of Chief Commercial Officer, Chief Legal Officer, Chief Information Officer, Executive Vice President, Air Freight and Executive Vice President of Ocean Freight.

The cuts resulted in former CCO Karl Weyeneth, CLO and Corporate Security Christoph Hess, CIO Ralf Morawietz, EVP Air Freight Lucas Kuehner, EVP Ocean Freight Peder Winther giving up their executive board roles.

Christoph Hess will continue in a position in Group Legal in DSV Panalpina, according to the press release issued by the company. Furthermore, the former board of directors nominated Hess to serve as an observer to the DSV Panalpina A/S Board of Directors for a period of up to 12 months from the settlement in accordance with Panalpina’s agreement with DSV.

Meanwhile, Lucas Kuehner has been appointed as EVP Charter Network and Perishables at DSV Air & Sea. Karl Weyeneth is expected to continue in a senior position in the global commercial organization of DSV Panalpina. Ralf Morawietz and Peder Winther have left the company, though Panalpina thanked them both “for their long and loyal service” to the company.

