Panalpina expands cold storage at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta Airport

This week, Panalpina opened its expanded cold-storage space at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO). With this development, the company seeks to strengthen both services for customers in the perishable industry, and its competitive position in the region.

Panalpina has doubled its cold-storage space at the airport by 1,500 square meters. According to the company, the facility is NBO’s only building with dedicated loading bays for skidded or palletized cargo and separate cold rooms to manage specific temperature requirements for various products, such as flowers and other perishables.

The airline reports itself as flying the largest amount of Kenya’s premium perishables for export and, with this investment, seeks to deliver these products to existing markets, like Europe, while also reaching new ones, such as the Asia-Pacific sector.

