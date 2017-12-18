Panalpina flies UNICEF relief aid to Africa

Swiss forwarder Panalpina chartered a cargo flight on Dec. 16, carrying about 80 tonnes of supplies from the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to South Sudan.

This is the fifth partnership between UNICEF and Panalpina on a relief flight to Africa. The flight transported supplies, including emergency shelters, water treatment equipment and medical kits – in addition to toys to help South Sudanese children live as normal lives as possible – which are being trucked to their final destination after arriving in Entebbe, Uganda, from Belgium’s Liège Airport.

“The children of South Sudan are suffering greatly because of over four years of conflict,” said Elsbeth Mueller, executive director of the Swiss committee for UNICEF. “Our mission is to provide life-saving medical supplies and much-needed equipment to help them, and we are very grateful that Panalpina has once again donated the transportation of the goods.”

Panalpina entered this partnership with UNICEF in lieu of providing Christmas gifts to customers and employees, said CEO Stefan Karlen. “The goal remains the same: to bring some respite to those who are less fortunate than us, especially children.”

Like This Post

Bookmark