Panalpina Singapore, L’Oreal partner to reduce CO2 emissions with biodiesel trucks

Panalpina Singapore is jumping on the eco-conscious band wagon with the launch of a fleet of biodiesel trucks for its client, L’Oreal’s Travel Retail Asia Pacific.

The initiative supports L’Oreal’s “Sharing Beauty With All” campaign, in which the cosmetics giant aims to reduce its global environmental footprint by engaging “100 percent” of its strategic suppliers to by 2020, and reduce its CO 2 emissions from transportation of their personal care products by 20 percent compared to its 2011 baseline.

The new trucks are powered by cooking oil waste collected from restaurants in Singapore. On average, 4,000 liters are collected daily – 90 percent of which is converted to usable fuel, Panalpina said.

Other logistics industry giants like FedEx and UPS have launched similar initiatives to reduce CO 2 emissions from ground transportation over the last few years. The latter has said it plans for 25 percent of its purchased vehicles to use alternative fuel or be an advanced technology vehicle, which would be a 16 percent increase from 2016, while the former announced the purchase of 1,000 electric delivery vans to its fleet in November, which it plans to roll out over the next two years.

