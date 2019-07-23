PayCargo files lawsuit against competitor CargoSprint 

Logistics payment platform PayCargo LLC filed for damages against competitor CargoSprint and CargoSprint’s founder and CEO Joshua Wolf in a Georgia federal court on July 19, alleging that the company was engaging in “anticompetitive conduct.” PayCargo alleged in the suit that CargoSprint used its status as a PayCargo customer to “obtain and unlawfully leverage PayCargo’s confidential information and trade secrets” and is attempting to “replicate PayCargo’s software and related systems functions,” in addition to illegally requiring CargoSprint’s SprintPass customers to exclusively use CargoSprint’s SprintPay. […]
