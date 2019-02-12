Peli BioThermal opens new drop-off point for Credo on Demand in Jeddah

Temperature-controlled packaging company Peli BioThermal has opened a new drop point for its “Credo on Demand” rental program in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – largely to address demand for transportation of cool-chain and healthcare industry products in the Middle East.

The company’s Uber-esque rental program offers clients the ability to rent its line of Credo on Demand passive containers for shipment of temperature-sensitive cargo, and leave them at the nearest drop-off facility, where containers are then redistributed into Peli’s network.

“Adding another drop point in key logistics hubs in the Middle East will allow our customers in pharmaceutical distribution the flexibility and convenience to choose the best drop-off location for their business needs,” said Dominic Hyde, vice president of Credo on Demand.

This new facility puts Peli BioThermal on track achieve its goal to exceed 100 network stations and drop points for the packaging rental program by “early 2019.”

