Pelican BioThermal launches LAX facility for Crēdo on Demand program

Temperature-controlled packaging company Pelican BioThermal has added a Los Angeles facility to its network of packaging repair stations for its Crēdo on Demand line of reusable, rentable containers.

The business model allows shippers to rent and drop-off the resuable containers within the company’s service grid, without having to outright purchase the containers. So far, Pelican’s global network includes Frankfurt, Singapore, São Paulo and Tokyo, to name a few destinations. It has set a goal to establish 100 drop-off points for its rental program by early 2019.

“Los Angeles is a major logistics hub for sea and air carriers, as well as a hot spot for pharmaceutical innovation,” said Dominic Hyde, vice president of Crēdo on Demand.

The network station and service center at Los Angeles International (LAX) “puts customers in Asia and elsewhere in the world in closer proximity to more convenient and flexible shipping options.”

To read more about the state of the cold-chain packaging industry and hear more from Dominic Hyde, stay tuned for our upcoming feature “Following the Pack,” in the February digital edition of Air Cargo World magazine.

Like This Post