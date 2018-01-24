Pharma.Aero adds major airfreight members to board

The Pharma.Aero initiative formed between Brussels Airport and Miami International Airport in 2016 is continuing to gain steam, as Hong Kong International Airport, AirBridgeCargo Airlines, Alha Group and Brink’s Life Sciences have all joined the initiative’s board.

The initiative advocates for pharmaceutical shipping standards based on IATA’s CEIV-Pharma certification. Though founded by airports, Pharma.Aero “is extremely pleased with the growing interest of different stakeholders to embrace the common mindset and the need and role for our organization,” the group said.

Since the initiative was formed, member organizations have more than doubled, reaching a total of 18 companies, by September 2017, including forwarder Expeditors International of Washington and container manufacturer Envirotainer. The group expects the connection between CEIV-Pharma-certified companies with the support of the pharmaceutical industry to improve standard pharma transport practices across the industry.

“The past year we expanded our global network, created awareness and facilitated the collaboration within the industry,” said Pharma.Aero chairman Nathan De Valck. “The open internal dialogue, underlined by our pharma shipper members, allows us to further improve the handling of pharmaceutical shipments.”

