Pilot Freight sets record for revenues in 2018

U.S.-based Pilot Freight Services took in a record-high US$800 million in revenue for 2018, an increase of 24.8 percent over the previous year, which the logistics firm attributed to a “broadened selection of e-commerce products” and an “expansion of global capabilities.”

The chief event of the year for Pilot was the company was the July 2018 purchase of Manna Freight Systems, a final-mile logistics provider based in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area, giving it the ability to offer appliance delivery and installation, heavy-goods delivery and “white glove” special-handling delivery.

John Hill, president and chief commercial officer of Pilot Freight, said the “focus for 2019 will be continued growth in e-commerce, domestic business-to-business, truckload brokerage and bolstering technology systems for our expanding global sector.”

