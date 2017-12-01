Pilots’ union promises to appeal district court’s ruling in favor of Atlas Air

The union representing pilots that fly for Atlas Air Worldwide has promised to appeal yesterday’s preliminary injunction against the International Brotherhood of Teamsters; the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Airline Division; and Local Union No. 1224. “We disagree with the judge’s decision and plan to appeal it swiftly,” said Daniel Wells, president of Teamsters Local 1224.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW), the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, filed for the preliminary injunction on Sept. 25, to require the union to “meet their obligations under the Railway Labor Act and stop the illegal and intentional work slowdown and service interruptions they are causing.”

AAWW alleged that its pilots were deliberately slowing down operations and causing service interruptions, which, in turn, were causing significant flight delays and harm to the airline and its customers.

Shortly after the filing for the injunction, Wells called the maneuver, “part of the company’s ongoing efforts to abdicate responsibility for its failures and refusal to address the long-expected decline in global pilot supply.”

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia sided with AAWW, requiring the union to stop any intentional work slowdown, which violates the Railway Labor Act..

The union said it will comply with the judge’s orders, however, Wells said that compliance wouldn’t address the underlying problems affecting operations.

AAWW said that it will continue to negotiate with the union for a joint contract for Atlas and Southern Air crewmembers in connection with the pending merger. “The company remains committed to completing the bargaining process in a timely manner and in the best interests of all parties,” the airline stated.

