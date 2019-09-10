PostNord plans new Gothenburg Airport logistics facility to accommodate e-commerce growth

The third-party logistics division of the Danish and Swedish Postal service, PostNord TPL, has inked an agreement for a new 46,000 square meter facility to be built adjacent to Gothenberg Airport (GOT).

The facility will open in two phases, with the first 20,000 square meter section operational by Jun. 1, 2020, and the second section to be operational ahead of peak season in Fall 2020, according to a release from airport operator Swedavia. PostNord’s planned facility will be developed by, and located at Landvetter Logistic Center, a joint venture between real estate developer Bockasjö and Swedavia.

Landvetter Logistik Center was the firm that could fulfil our requests in terms of the property size and timetable,” says Mårten Koshko, business development manager at PostNord TPL.

Although PostNord’s mail volumes continue to sag as fewer letters are sent, the group’s e-commerce and logistics division continues to grow rapidly. In its 1Q19 earnings release, PostNord reported revenue from mail and communications down 5% year-over-year for the quarter to SEK 4.09 billion (U.S.$ 423 million). Revenue from the group’s eCommerce & Logistics division meanwhile, rose 9% y-o-y, to SEK 5.4 billion ($557 million) on growth in parcel volumes. Overall parcel volumes rose 10% y-o-y while B2C volumes grew faster, increasing 19% compared to 1Q18.

