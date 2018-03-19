Pouwels will lead Schiphol cargo team in new department

Following February’s decision to move Amsterdam Airport Schiphol’s (AMS) cargo department under the umbrella of the airport’s new Aviation Department, AMS has announced that the current director of business development for cargo, Bart Pouwels, will lead the cargo team in the new department, effective April 2.

The new division at AMS includes five teams: Cargo; Route and Business Development; Traffic Analysis and Forecasting; Marketing & Communications; and Customer Experience. Pouwels will report directly to Maaike van der Windt, who heads up the new department.

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport has, so far, reported a 0.6 percent decline in total cargo tonnes to 265,290 tonnes for January and February 2018, compared to the same period in 2017. February’s handle was up by a slight 0.5 percent, year-over-year, to 132,000 tonnes, combined with a 1.6 percent decline in January.

The decrease in cargo traffic is due mainly to the loss of full-freighter flights related to the recently-imposed slot restrictions at AMS. The number of full-freighter flights in the January/February period in 2018 was 5.5 percent lower than in 2017, with a reduction of 155 freighter movements.

