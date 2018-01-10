Precision redelivered 3 757 conversions in December

December was a busy month for freighter deliveries, as Precision Aircraft Solutions redelivered three 757 passenger-to-freighter conversions – not just in time for peak-season demand, which swelled in November, but in plenty of time to help move current peak-season traffic that is expected to remain strong until the Chinese New year, which occurs in mid-February.

The redeliveries were sent to Shenzen for China’s largest integrated express operator, SF Express, as well as to Hangzhou-based YTO Airlines, which has at least two more conversions on order with Precision.

Precision has converted nearly a hundred 757s from passenger to freighter configuration, with demand for the narrow-body freighters supported by “a surge in e-commerce driving a continued demand for cargo lift, worldwide,” according to Precision president Gary Warner.

