Purolator joins industry blockchain association, BiTA

Today, Canada-based express courier Purolator joined the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA), a group of logistics industry leaders that include giants like FedEx, UPS and JD Logistics that aims to create standards for the use of blockchain technology within the airfreight business.

In a statement from Purolator, the company indicated its role in the organization will be to “help lead in the development of a new framework.”

For those who may be unfamiliar with the implications of the technology, blockchain can be thought of as a digital record of public information that can be shared automatically and anonymously between supply-chain companies. BiTA intends to help pioneer the framework surrounding the integration of the technology into companies’ existing supply chain procedures, which is, in turn, expected to improve shipment visibility, tracking and delivery speed.

We’ve heard many stakeholders and interested parties sing the praises of blockchain over the last couple of years, but tackling the beast is certainly a feat easier said than done. Various companies interested in adopting the technology have hopped on the BiTA bandwagon so far in 2018, but we’ve yet to see an accessible way forward in integrating blockchain technology into existing air cargo operations.

