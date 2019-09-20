Latest News

Qantas, Cobham Aviation Services extend regional freight ops agreement

Qantas Freight has extended its agreement with Adelaide-based Cobham Aviation Services (CAvSfor regional freight service for six more years, CAvS announced today. The renewed agreement will commence on July 1, 2020 and will run on through June 30, 2026, with the option for an additional 12-month extension. 

Under the agreement, Cobham will use its four Bae146-300QT regional aircraft to shuttle freight for Qantas in support of the Australia Post between Adelaide (ADL), Melbourne (MEL), Sydney (SYDand Brisbane (BNE)CAvS anticipates it will operate 2,500 flights and carry around 25,000 tonnes of freight annually for the carrier. 

CAvS maintains a fleet of 20 717 aircraft, along with pilots and maintenance support as part of the long-term contract Qantas also recently expanded with Australia Post. 

