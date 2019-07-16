Qatar Airways Cargo adds Singapore to freighter route

Today, Qatar Airways Cargo announced the addition of Singapore as a new destination on its trans–Pacific freighter route.

Qatar Airways Cargo’s twice-weekly 777F flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays traverse the Pacific along a route stopping at destinations from Chicago (ORD)-Singapore (SIN)-Macau (MFM)-Los Angeles (LAX)-Mexico City (MEX)-Guadalajara (GDL)-Liège (LGG)-Doha (DOH). The carrier offers over 100 tonnes of cargo capacity on each flight leg of the route it launched less than a year ago.

Beyond deepening Singapore’s air connectivity with the U.S., the new flights link SIN to MFM, MEX and GDL for the first time, according to Lim Ching Kiat, managing director for air hub development at Changi Airport Group, the company that owns and operates SIN.

Beyond the expansion of its network, Qatar Airways Cargo recently announced an order for five new 777F at the Paris Air Show, as reported by our sister site, Cargo Facts. The carrier is already the second-largest operator of the type, with sixteen 777Fs currently in service and another ten on backlog with this new order. As stated above, the aircraft are expected to support the carrier’s trans–Pacific route.

